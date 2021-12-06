Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 108,901 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,573 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 314.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 82,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,871 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.