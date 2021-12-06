Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Holdings Raised by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 588,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 155,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 42,566 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 546,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 509,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 414,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 954,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

