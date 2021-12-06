Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 1.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 929.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 86,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 218.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 70,827 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 139.0% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 60,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $24.72 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.