Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Defined Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 8.4% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $383.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.27 and its 200 day moving average is $367.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

