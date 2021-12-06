Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Position Cut by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.38. 27,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,474. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.