Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zscaler (ZS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS):

12/6/2021 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $320.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $365.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $295.00 to $386.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $295.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $330.00 to $400.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $330.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $417.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $401.00 to $439.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $340.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $385.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $345.00 to $390.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/29/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $326.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/9/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $324.00 to $401.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of ZS traded down $33.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.20. 42,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,873. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.22 and its 200 day moving average is $262.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

