Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) recently:

12/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/24/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/24/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/29/2021 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2021 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2021 – Lundin Mining is now covered by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of LUNMF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,728. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

