Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.24

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.24 and last traded at $107.46, with a volume of 542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.