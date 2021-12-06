IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $18.78

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $17.81. IonQ shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 107,714 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Sunday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

