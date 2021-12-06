IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Billion

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $80.68 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.00383892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

