IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.92

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 11239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRNT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get IronNet alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47.

In other news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $491,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $64,236,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.