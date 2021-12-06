iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,589,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,269,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,181,000 after acquiring an additional 325,609 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 77,785 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 428.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.