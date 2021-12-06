iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,654 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $73.03. 25,881,367 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

