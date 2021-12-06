iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $73.03 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00.

