iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 4.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $195,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

