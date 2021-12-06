iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 3.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after buying an additional 912,328 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 190,076 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after buying an additional 179,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,942,000.

EFAV stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

