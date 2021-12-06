iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 92,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,989,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

EDEN traded down €0.67 ($0.76) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €104.59 ($118.85). The company had a trading volume of 19,463 shares. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a twelve month low of €54.51 ($61.94) and a twelve month high of €71.11 ($80.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €111.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.