iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.43 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

