iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 5.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.05 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

