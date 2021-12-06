iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $457.66 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

