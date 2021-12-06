iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 151,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,342,294 shares.The stock last traded at $458.10 and had previously closed at $455.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

