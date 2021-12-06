iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 76,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.72. 240,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,963. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

