Italo (XTA) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, Italo has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market cap of $9,099.66 and approximately $58.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.06 or 0.08477859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.45 or 1.00046519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00076619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

