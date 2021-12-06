Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded by Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $80.55. 1,494,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,133. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

