Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.55. 1,494,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,133. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.