Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.21

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.21 and last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 44324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

JXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $1,175,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

