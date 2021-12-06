Jay M. Phd Short Sells 15,435 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 15,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $368,742.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BCAB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,790. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after buying an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

