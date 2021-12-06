JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises 0.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,736. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.