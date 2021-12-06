JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $28.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.9% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $57.40. 16,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,049. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

