JBJ Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.99. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,901. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

