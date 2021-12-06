Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LVLU stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.