Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HealthEquity, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,430.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

