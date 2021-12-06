Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.87 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.12.

COST opened at $528.93 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.