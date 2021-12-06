Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

OLLI opened at $49.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

