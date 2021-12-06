Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on salesforce.com, inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

CRM opened at $258.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.53. The firm has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 161.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 34.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

