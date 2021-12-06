Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.34 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $391.56 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $327.44 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.91 and a 200 day moving average of $411.95.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.