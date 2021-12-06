JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $661.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $13.60 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 39.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,892 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 46.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.