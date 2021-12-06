John R. Erickson Buys 3,000 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,763. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.57 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

