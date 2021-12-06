Johnson Matthey to Issue Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5656 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $53.58 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $994.65.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.