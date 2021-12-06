JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading 4.8% Higher

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 9,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,313,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get JOYY alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.84.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -97.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JOYY by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,786,000 after buying an additional 1,162,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in JOYY by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after buying an additional 871,501 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,699,000 after buying an additional 584,794 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in JOYY by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after buying an additional 570,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,242,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.