JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CI&T stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. CI&T has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

