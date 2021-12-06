JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
CI&T stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. CI&T has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $22.50.
CI&T Company Profile
