JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) to Overweight

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IOCJY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iochpe-Maxion in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Iochpe-Maxion stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Iochpe-Maxion has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in automotive business. The company involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components, and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment is the production and sale a wide range of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

