JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the second quarter worth $398,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the second quarter worth $262,000.

JPHY stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

