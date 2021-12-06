JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the second quarter worth $262,000.

JPHY stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

