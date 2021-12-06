Jupiter (JUP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.63 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.02 or 0.08471536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,166.90 or 1.00486586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.