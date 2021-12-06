Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

GRUB stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587,843 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 420.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,262,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $199,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 75,703.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,663 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 257.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,673 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the fourth quarter worth about $146,889,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

