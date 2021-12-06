JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0635 on Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $463.72 million and $380.28 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.27 or 0.08472170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,823.75 or 0.99782239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00076431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.