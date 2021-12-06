JustBet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,733.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $536,376.34 and $2,733.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.08456379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.64 or 0.99900258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002602 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars.

