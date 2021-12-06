Kalmar Price Down 29.4% Over Last Week (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $269,846.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.64 or 0.08536458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.94 or 1.00464552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00077001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,286,814 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

