KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.