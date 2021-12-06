KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.
In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $45.00.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.